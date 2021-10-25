Educators to rally Tuesday afternoon and demand county officials address the ongoing staff shortage crisis
ROCKVILLE, MD – Educators in Montgomery County will take to the streets Tuesday afternoon to demand the Montgomery County Public Schools (MCPS) administration address a dire understaffing situation unfolding at the district’s schools.
The administration has systemically violated the terms of their negotiated agreement with Montgomery County Education Association (MCEA). Due to staffing shortages, educators are unable to take lunch periods mandated by state law, missing planning times used to prepare well-planned lessons that meet the needs of their students, and receiving less support from their principals, who are being tasked with public health duties.
Now, the district has rejected the class action grievances filed for these claims, arguing that the problems aren’t “widespread enough” to warrant universal action. MCEA members disagree, and are taking their grievances to the MCPS Headquarters on Tuesday afternoon to demand that the district:
- Restore student instructional preparation time,
- Comply with state law and binding contractual terms to give educators a duty-free lunch period,
- Compensate educators for missed lunch and planning periods,
- Collaborate with those working on the frontlines.
WHAT: MCEA Car Picket and Rally
WHO: Montgomery County educators and community allies
WHEN: Tuesday, October 26, 2021
5 p.m.
WHERE: MCPS Headquarters
850 Hungerford Drive
Rockville, MD 20850
WHY: MCPS administration continues to systematically violate the negotiated agreement with MCEA around planning time, duty-free lunches, and collaboration. The union is filing another grievance immediately and will use every resource available through arbitration to resolve lunch, planning time, and collaboration issues while also asserting their right to file class-action grievances as codified in our contract.
About Montgomery County Education Association
Montgomery County Education Association (MCEA) is one of the largest local affiliates of the National Education Association (NEA). MCEA is a leader in efforts to build a new kind of teachers union that responds to the needs of today’s educators, representing more than 14,000 classroom teachers, guidance counselors, speech pathologists, media specialists, and other non-supervisory certified educators in the Montgomery County Public Schools system.
