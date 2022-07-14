After attending numerous MoCo Council Meetings, I have seen up close how the Council, and in particular Hans Riemer—candidate for County Executive—operate, as well as the contrast with the approach of Marc Elrich, long-time Council Member and current County Executive running for reelection. Riemer bypasses resident input that does not align with his positions, whereas Elrich is strong on listening to and governing for all MoCo residents.
Riemer has pushed zoning amendments contrary to what he calls the largest public outcry he has ever seen and side-stepped environmental and racial equity and social justice reviews. Elrich proposed moderate resident protections and a stakeholder group including residents.
Thrive 2050, championed by Riemer, has been sent back for revision by the County’s Office of Legal Oversight for lack of community input and potential to increase economic and racial inequities. Elrich and Riemer support affordable housing and development near Metro, but Elrich looks closely at legislation to ensure that all residents’ needs are addressed and that taxpayers are not subsidizing developers.
On transportation, Riemer’s maneuvers have prompted admonishment by the Maryland Attorney General’s Open Meeting Compliance Board. Riemer voted against funding the Office of People’s Counsel, in violation of the County Code, and which was in Elrich’s budget. Riemer denigrates those with whom he disagrees as KGB-inspired conspiracy theorists. Businessman David Blair appears amiable, but is supported by a developer-funded PAC and is without experience or track record in public office.
