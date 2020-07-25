We support Mr. Elrich's stance and his encouraging everyone to complete their 2020 Census form which will help provide accurate data for funding our county residents ' programs and shape the maps for Congressional districts.
Montgomery County Executive Marc Elrich rejects Trump effort to not count undocumented immigrants in 2020 Census
