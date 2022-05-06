The number of unemployed people in Montgomery County between November 2021 and December 2021 dropped 16%, a report released Thursday. The U.S. Department of Labor’s Bureau of Labor Statistics released Maryland's December 2021 employment report that showed a steady drop in unemployment in Montgomery County throughout 2021, with one exception.
Unemployment between May and June increased by 14%, the only case of an increase in unemployment. These numbers are not seasonally adjusted. Other Maryland counties experienced a similar trend. The entire state experienced nearly a 40% decrease in unemployment between December 2020 and 2021.
"Maryland gained nearly 100,000 jobs in 2021, as we continue to lead one of the strongest economic recoveries in the country,” Gov. Larry Hogan said on Twitter. “I’m especially pleased to report that our unemployment rate is at its lowest level since the beginning of the pandemic." The state’s unemployment rate decreased to 5.0% in December, the lowest unemployment rate since the start of the pandemic
