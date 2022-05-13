Statistics signal that home owners will have to take out larger mortgages to purchase a house in Montgomery County. However, this spike in house appraisals has led to an overall decrease in the numbers of units sold.
The median sales price for a home was $537,398 in March, a 6.4% increase from March 2021, according to data from Maryland Realtors.
"Price gains will steadily decelerate such that the median home price in 2022 will likely be up 8% from last year,” said Lawrence Yun, chief economist for the National Realtors Association, in a press release.
Yun added that while more individuals are keen to purchase homes, affordability has become a limiting factor.
In Montgomery County, the number of units sold declined by 9.9% in the past year, according to Maryland Realtors.
Montgomery County follows a larger statewide and national trend of soaring home prices and lower home sales.
The median home price in St. Mary’s county rose by 7.7%. However, the number of units sold decreased by 16.2%. Other counties that have performed similarly include Anne Arundel, Howard, and Prince George’s, among others.
The overall rise in home prices has also influenced an increase in monthly payments for rental properties, forcing more renters to explore home ownership.
"Strong rent growth nonetheless will lead to a boom in multifamily housing starts, with more than 20% growth this year."
