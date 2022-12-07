Montgomery County Public Schools officials held its 2024 Operating budget open forum Monday where they heard concerns from local community members.
The 2024 school year signifies the final year of the Congress’ allocated Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act and its subsequent Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief funds, according to Laura Stewart, Vice President of Advocacy of Montgomery County Council of Parent-Teacher Associations (MCCPTA).
Stewart participated in the open forum, where she advocated for the final $252.2 million allocation of funds to go towards more out-of-classroom support.
The MCCPTA leader has two children in the MCPS system, one currently enrolled as a senior at Albert Einstein High school as well as an alum who now attends the University of Maryland.
In previous school years, the $387.2 million dollar ESSER funds have been dedicated towards lending classroom support for students, and faculty for online, and in-person instruction, according to Stewart, yet this year she is advocating for the re-implementation of “Boost” classes.
Stewart defined “Boost classes” as an alternative tutoring program for students who wish to enhance their fundamental understanding of course materials without retaking the class for a letter grade.
Boost courses were first introduced two years ago, as a method of supporting students returning to in-person instructions, yet were subsequently suspended in the following school terms, according to Stewart.
As a statewide advocacy member, Stewart is working towards advising the Blueprint for Maryland’s future bill for the education of students.
Between the years of 2020 and 2021, Stewart said that teachers lost approximately 40% of instructional time in the switch to online learning.
“Some kids are still catching up, especially those in the high school level for high school math,” said Stewart.
Math courses continue to show low performance ratings, as the learning loss from the pandemic amounts for a disconnect for many students, said Stewart.
MCPS Superintendent Monifa B. McKnight led the virtual budget conversation alongside a panel of administrative officials who responded to community members' concerns and recommendation as the county allocates the remaining funds from federally granted COVID funds.
The county’s yearly operating budget determines the funding allocated towards staff resources, curriculum and learning, as well as materials within the 210 schools in the county, according to McKnight.
“It invests in people, programs, our day to day expenses, and what it takes to deliver instruction, programs and services to over 160,100 students,” says McKnight.
Superintendent McKnight’s recommended operating budget is planned to be unveiled to the Board of Education later next month.
“A key part of our budget process is making sure our community understands the ways to engage along the way,” says Baxter.
Meetings throughout the approval process remain open to the public, as the Board of Education plans to hold their community meetings in January of 2023.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.