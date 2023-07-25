Montgomery County’s Linden Oak tree, on the corner of Rockville Pike and Beach Drive, was cut down on July 19 after three years of decay. Colin Vale, a local chainsaw artist, will use most of the trunk to create a sculpture in Ken-Gar Park, and people can buy other parts of the lumber.
While the exact age of the tree is unknown, it is estimated to be over 300 years old. In that time, the tree grew over 95 feet, and had a crown spread of over 132 feet. It was the oldest and largest white oak in Montgomery County, and the fourth largest in the state of Maryland. The Linden Oak was one of the few trees over 200 years old left — in 1976 there were only 24 known bicentennial trees. The tree was a seedling 25 years before George Washington’s birth, according to a plaque near the tree.
Officials had planned to cut down the tree in the 1970s, due to construction of Metro tracks near Grosvenor Station. County Council member Idamae Garrott led the efforts to save the tree by pushing to move the construction slightly westward. Maryland Big Tree Program Co-Coordinator Joli McCathran told DCist that it cost Metro between two and four million dollars to change the direction of tracks to avoid the tree.
Only 50 years later, in 2020, a large branch of the tree fell, causing the tree to begin dying. Leaves sprouted in 2021, but they turned brown in the middle of the summer. In 2022, the tree didn’t even grow leaves. The Linden Oak wasn’t very close to a busy public area, so officials planned to let it stay, Montgomery Parks Senior Urban Forester Colter Burkes told DCist. However, officials decided to save the wood of the dying tree to make a sculpture instead.
