Spending for Montgomery County Public Schools will increase by almost 1% for the coming school year after the council approved it Thursday, according to the budget. Montgomery County Public Schools was approved for more than $25 million for the 2022 Fiscal Year.
The proposal focuses on four main areas of support: helping with learning disruption, aiding the most impoverished schools, supporting student well-being and supporting digital learning, according to a Montgomery County Board of Education document.
“This budget will help the school system mitigate the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on teaching and learning, and advance equity and excellence for all students in MCPS,” said Brenda Wolff, president of the Montgomery County Board of Education. “We remain steadfast in our commitment to eliminating disparities in academic achievement."
The Council’s focus during spending deliberations this year was County recovery and relief for those impacted by the pandemic.
“We needed this budget to build a Montgomery County that is stronger, healthier, more prosperous, more equitable and more sustainable than the one we have today, and that's exactly what we did,” Council President Tom Hucker said. “The $6 billion operating budget doesn’t just give us a roadmap through the next few months of the pandemic. It sets us up for long-term recovery and revitalization that awaits beyond the pandemic.”
Montgomery County Public schools had the third-highest spending change between the 2022 and 2021 Fiscal Years of all the spending categories in the approved budget.
Health and Human Services had the second-highest spending change, with more than $25.1 million, and General Government and other functions had the first, with more than $55 million.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.