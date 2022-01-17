Share your concerns about 5G implementation on Wednesday given that the AP has obtained a letter from airlines and freight carriers to the U.S. Department of Transportation.Should we be concerned about Montgomery Air Park or College Park Airport? Let us know by leaving a message at form submissions at thesentinel.com
A must see presentation on the rich history of the Montgomery County Sentinel, all 164 years of it, at the January 25th Montgomery County Historical Society Conference.
Latest News
- At 720 A.M.A Significant Water Main Break Was Reported To WSSC On Linden Avenue In Bethesda Near Maplewood Alta Vista Park
- Maryland General Assembly New Website Information
- Omicron variant overtakes Delta as dominant strand, leads to increased chances of switch to virtual learning
- I-95 crash strands hundreds in freezing temperatures without food, water
- Seniors look back on college admissions process
- Students express concern over rising COVID cases in schools
- Montgomery County To Reduce "Ride On" Bus Service Starting on Jan. 16, Due to Operator Shortage
- Sunday Salon Series Features Brahms & Celtic Love Songs
