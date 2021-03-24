GLEN ECHO: This week, Adventure Theatre MTC’s Sunday StoryTime will feature guest host Dannielle Hutchinson and special guest Jessica Childress. The attorney and author will present her book series “Juris P. Prudence,” in celebration of Women’s History Month. Adventure Theatre MTC’s digital productions are Sundays at 2PM ET free on Facebook-live.
In the series, Juris P. Prudence (“J.P.”) and her best friends, Sofia “Sofie” Flores-Ramirez, Isabel “Izzy” Carrington, and Madeline “Maddy” Rosenfeld, finish the law program that they started at the National Kids Leaders Academy at the early age of five years old. Now at only age eleven, they are real lawyers. Since passing the bar exam, however, they have not done anything to put their law degrees to use until the day that J.P. and her best friends form a law firm to change the law for kids.
Executive Team, Leon Seemann, Margo Brenner Collins, and Chil Kong know theatre gives kids skills that will help them succeed in life—wherever life takes them: an author, a lawyer, an advocate for rights. Says Kong, “We certainly couldn’t let the month go by without celebrating Women’s History Month. After all, this organization was founded by women and by its female-identifying artists, staff, and board members. We hope Jessica’s Juris P. Prudence stories will inspire generations of women to achieve great things at any age.”
This digital production will premiere free on Facebook-live on March 28, 2021, at 2PM ET. For more information, visit www.adventuretheatre-mtc.org or call 301-634-2270.
ABOUT ADVENTURE THEATRE MTC
Adventure Theatre MTC educates and inspires new generations of theater artists and audiences with exceptional theatrical experiences.
ABOUT JESSICA
Jessica Childress holds a Bachelor of Arts in Government and African American Studies from the University of Virginia and a Juris Doctor from the University of Virginia School of Law. She is the managing attorney of the Childress Firm PLLC, a law firm based in Washington, D.C., focusing on employment law. Ms. Childress also is the Chief Executive Dreamer of Juris Prudence LLC, a children’s content company that produces educational products and services, teaching children about the law and leadership through fictional 11-year-old lawyer, Juris P. Prudence. Juris Prudence LLC is based on Ms. Childress’ first children’s book, The Briefcase of Juris P. Prudence, a fictional novel about an eleven-year-old lawyer who fights for children’s right to vote.
Ms. Childress is active in multiple civic organizations. She has served as the chair of the Scholarship Committee for the Congressional Black Caucus Foundation Alumni Association’s Board of Directors, on the Membership Committee of the National Bar Association’s Young Lawyers Division, and she currently serves as a member of the Legal Aid Justice Center Advisory Council. In 2016, Ms. Childress was invited to attend the White House’s United State of Women Summit, focusing on issues of gender equality and women’s empowerment.
