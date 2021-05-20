Congratulations, Graduates!
Graduation from Bowie State University is a major milestone in your life that is shared by the university community that has been an integral part of your achievement and growth. We are excited to celebrate your hard work and perseverance.
Hybrid Spring 2021 Commencement
Friday, May 21, 2021, 10 a.m.
