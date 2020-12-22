Although we unfortunately couldn't say goodbye in person, we were able to hold a Zoom retirement celebration last Friday for our outgoing President & CEO, Ginanne Italiano.
Over the past 20 years, Italiano worked with Chamber leadership, members and staff to support initiatives throughout The Greater Bethesda area and Montgomery County. She partnered with community leaders to support and strengthen the business community. During her tenure, Bethesda experienced extraordinary growth including: the much-anticipated Purple Line, the transformation of Woodmont Triangle, downtown construction of Marriott’s headquarters, revitalization of the Pike District, transformation surrounding NIH/Walter Reed National Military Medical Center and funding for transportation upgrades.
Italiano has received numerous awards including being inducted into the Montgomery County Business Hall of Fame in 2016. Other awards include MACCE Chamber Executive of the Year, 2011; Woman of Achievement Award, Montgomery County Business and Professional Women, 2006; and Chamber of the Year, Association of Chamber of Commerce Executives 2006.
Ginanne will be greatly missed and we are wishing her all the best!
