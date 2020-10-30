Please join the Affordable Housing Conference of Montgomery County for the rescheduled Economic and Housing Uncertainties panel discussion via Zoom Webinar.

Friday, October 30 | 11:00 AM ET

Economic and Housing Uncertainties: Impacts upon Renters, Homeowners, and Multi-Family Property Owners

The pandemic has placed an enormous financial strain on housing burdened tenants and homeowners--unemployed, and unable to pay their rent or mortgage, as well as multi-family property owners and lenders securing the buildings and homes in which they live. What private and public sector solutions are most likely to help the community through this challenging time, avoiding evictions and foreclosures?

Eligible for 1 CEU and 1 LU/HSW

 

Co-Hosts

Diana Eisenstat

Barbara Goldberg Goldman

 

Moderator

Brian McLaughlin, CEO, Enterprise Community Development

 

Panelists

Cindy Sanquist, CEO, Edgewood Management

Frank Demarais, Deputy Director, DHCA

Stacy Spann, Executive Director, HOCMC

Barry Zigas, Principal, Zigas and Associates

 

