Please join the Affordable Housing Conference of Montgomery County for the rescheduled Economic and Housing Uncertainties panel discussion via Zoom Webinar.
Friday, October 30 | 11:00 AM ET
Register Here
Economic and Housing Uncertainties: Impacts upon Renters, Homeowners, and Multi-Family Property Owners
The pandemic has placed an enormous financial strain on housing burdened tenants and homeowners--unemployed, and unable to pay their rent or mortgage, as well as multi-family property owners and lenders securing the buildings and homes in which they live. What private and public sector solutions are most likely to help the community through this challenging time, avoiding evictions and foreclosures?
Eligible for 1 CEU and 1 LU/HSW
Co-Hosts
Diana Eisenstat
Barbara Goldberg Goldman
Moderator
Brian McLaughlin, CEO, Enterprise Community Development
Panelists
Cindy Sanquist, CEO, Edgewood Management
Frank Demarais, Deputy Director, DHCA
Stacy Spann, Executive Director, HOCMC
Barry Zigas, Principal, Zigas and Associates
