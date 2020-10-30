Register in advance for this webinar: https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_z5Jp0pTlT9a2iYSmGGFB5A
After registering, you will receive a confirmation email containing information about joining the webinar.
Topic: Virtual Conversation on Tracking the Footprints and Pathways to Voting: Why We Must Vote!
When: Sunday, November 1, 2020
Time: 7:00PM
This week's topic will focus on listening to your stories of why it is important to vote, lingering questions about the 2020 General Election and its impact on our future:
- Who inspired you to vote?
- What inspired you to vote?
- What are you doing to inspire others to register and vote?
Additionally, your support will be greatly appreciated and welcomed if you wish to donate water or snacks, offer to take souls to the polls, and finally join the campaign to reach out to at least 10 people (first-time voters, young and adults) starting with your family and/or household first.
