A self-guided, socially distanced experience to read the book The Snowy Day by Ezra Jack Keats will get families outside and moving in Kensington. The Noyes StoryWalk® by the Noyes Children’s Library Foundation will wind through the grounds of Warner Circle, a spacious area adjacent to Noyes Library for Young Children (10237 Carroll Place, Kensington, MD 20895). The Snowy Day StoryWalk®, presented in collaboration with Montgomery Parks, will be available from Feb. 6 - Feb. 28, 2021. While enjoying the StoryWalk®, park patrons are asked to wear masks and observe social distance.
With both the English and Spanish versions of the book posted on spaced apart signs, the walk will also include interactive suggestions drawn from the book to encourage families to get some exercise on their outing.
A free craft kit tied into The Snowy Day will be available for pick up in a box outside the Noyes Library for Young Children (10237 Carroll Place, Kensington, MD 20895) on Saturdays and Sundays (9am to 4pm) for the duration of the StoryWalk® (except in inclement weather).
Families are encouraged to share a photo of the walk, a selfie at Noyes, and/or a photo of the completed craft on the Noyes Children’s Library Facebook page (facebook.com/MakeMoreNoyes), post to Facebook and tag the Noyes Children’s Library Foundation, or post to Instagram and tag @makemorenoyes.
Families can also tune into free weekly storytimes on Tuesdays presented by the Foundation on Facebook Live (facebook.com/MakeMoreNoyes). A storytime on Tuesday, Feb. 9, 2021, will include D.C. stage actor and Kensington mom Karen Vincent reading The Snowy Day and other winter-themed books. The storytime can be viewed live at 11am (EST). Storytimes with Vincent continue weekly on Tuesdays at 11am on Facebook Live.
The first Noyes StoryWalk®, presented by the Noyes Children’s Library Foundation in January, featured pages from The Mitten by Jan Brett in store windows in Kensington.
The Noyes Children’s Library Foundation works to raise funds, enhance early literacy programs, and inspire community engagement so that all children can discover the wonder of books through Noyes Children’s Library. The Foundation is a grassroots nonprofit founded in 1991 to raise funds for the historic Noyes Children’s Library, a specialized branch of Montgomery County Public Libraries in Kensington, Maryland. The all-volunteer Foundation has grown to support the library’s mission in many ways, and now, in cooperation with Montgomery County, the Foundation is leading the Make MORE Noyes Renovation Campaign to make Noyes universally accessible, while expanding its space and early literacy mission. For more information, go to noyeslibraryfoundation.org.
StoryWalk® is a registered trademark of Anne Ferguson.
provided by The Noyes Children’s Library Foundation and StoryWalk®
