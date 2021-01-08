A stroll through historic Kensington, Maryland, will offer families a self-guided, socially distanced outing to read the book The Mitten by Jan Brett in store windows. The Ktown StoryWalk® by the Noyes Children’s Library Foundation will start at Frankly...Pizza! (10417 Armory Ave.) and features pages from the wintry children’s book spread out over 15 storefronts. The StoryWalk® will be available from Jan. 10 to 31, 2021.
A map of the .3-mile route is online at https://www.google.com/maps/d/viewer?mid=1k2gsZzbHqXGjRGgoJmLxht50PhoL8uoC&usp=sharing.
A free craft kit tied into The Mitten will be available for pick up in a box outside the Noyes Library for Young Children (10237 Carroll Place, Kensington, MD 20895) on Saturdays and Sundays (9am to 4pm) for the duration of the StoryWalk®.
Families are encouraged to share a photo of the walk, a selfie at Noyes, and/or a photo of the completed craft on the Noyes Children’s Library Foundation Facebook page, post to Facebook and tag the Noyes Children’s Library Foundation, or post to Instagram and tag @makemorenoyes.
Families can also tune into free weekly storytimes on Tuesdays presented by the Foundation on Facebook Live. A storytime on Tuesday, Jan. 12, 2021, will include D.C. stage actor and Kensington mom Karen Vincent reading The Mitten and other winter-themed books. The storytime can be viewed live at 11am (EST) or post-event by visiting facebook.com/MakeMoreNoyes. Storytimes with Vincent continue weekly on Tuesdays at 11am on Facebook Live.
The Noyes Children’s Library Foundation works to raise funds, enhance early literacy programs, and inspire community engagement so that all children can discover the wonder of books through Noyes Children’s Library. The Foundation is a grassroots nonprofit founded in 1991 to raise funds for the historic Noyes Children’s Library, a specialized branch of Montgomery County Public Libraries in Kensington, Maryland. The all-volunteer Foundation has grown to support the library’s mission in many ways, and now, in cooperation with Montgomery County, the Foundation is leading the Make MORE Noyes Renovation Campaign to make Noyes universally accessible, while expanding its space and early literacy mission. For more information, go to noyeslibraryfoundation.org.
StoryWalk® is a registered trademark of Anne Ferguson
