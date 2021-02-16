Valarie Kaur, a social-justice activist, filmmaker, and author, will speak the evening of March 3 from 7:30 to 8:30 p.m. at a free online event sponsored by Cedar Lane Unitarian Universalist Church in Bethesda.
Kaur, author of “See No Stranger: A Memoir and Manifesto of Revolutionary Love", will explain her view of a world where love is a public ethic. Even at a time of injustice, she argues, our best response is a love that embraces others, opponents and ourselves.
Kaur, who grew up in a family of Sikh farmers in California’s Central Valley, became an activist after attending Yale Law School and Harvard Divinity School. She has been an interfaith organizer and filmmaker, campaigning against hate crimes, immigration detention, gun violence, and social injustice.
The online event is open to all. Free registration can be made through https://tinyurl.com/kiplingerlecture.
The event is part of the 20-year-old Kiplinger Lecture Series on Ethics in American Society, organized by the church.
CONTACT: Nicole Kazi, nkazi@cedarlane.org
