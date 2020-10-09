Join American Africans United in partnership with Lincoln Park Historical Foundation & GapBuster, Inc. for a live discussion with ALL Judge Candidates for Montgomery County Circuit Court 6

Friday, October 9

4:00 pm PST

7:00 pm EST

11 pm GMT

You will have the opportunity to call and ask your question before you cast your vote!!!

Provided by the Lincoln Park Historical Foundation

