Join American Africans United in partnership with Lincoln Park Historical Foundation & GapBuster, Inc. for a live discussion with ALL Judge Candidates for Montgomery County Circuit Court 6
Friday, October 9
4:00 pm PST
7:00 pm EST
11 pm GMT
You will have the opportunity to call and ask your question before you cast your vote!!!
Please Stream live Afrique Today TV using the any of the links below:
Download AfriqueToday App using the link bellow:
Provided by the Lincoln Park Historical Foundation
