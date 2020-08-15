2:30 PM

August 17, 2020

Notice of Action:  Discussion and action to establish Montgomery County Public High Schools and designated Early Voting Centers to serve as Vote Centers on Election Day, November 3, 2020. 

Meeting is broadcast using Microsoft Teams. To join the meeting online use the following link: Join Microsoft Teams Meeting  and select the 'Join on the web instead' option.  To call into the meeting instead of joining online, use the call in information provided below: 

1(443) 692-5768 CONFERENCE ID: 1821593#

More on their website

