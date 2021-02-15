Prince Georges, County, Md.— Psi Epsilon Omega Chapter (PEO) of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc. in partnership with Pearl Elegance Foundation (PEF) convene local lawmakers, police, and religious leaders to discuss policing in communities of color.
WHAT: WHERE DO WE GO FROM HERE? “A Roundtable discussion about Policing in A Diverse Community.”
This webinar will focus on providing education around policing, understanding key laws and reform activities, highlighting community relations and how activism has helped to add value and shape the current state of our community police jurisdictions.
WHEN: Thursday, February 18, 2021, 7:00 p.m. - 8:45 p.m.
Register: https://tinyurl.com/PEOCOMPOL
Confirmed Panelists
- Maryland State Delegate J. Sandy Bartlett, District 32 (Anne Arundel County)
- Maryland State Delegate Vanessa Atterbeary, DIstrict 13 (Howard County)
- Mark Plazinski, Deputy Chief of Police, City of Laurel
- Paul Jerry, Maryland Transportation Authority Police Officer
- O'Brien Wimbish, Youth Minister at the People’s Community Baptist Church in Silver Spring, MD
This is the second discussion in Psi Epsilon Omega’s series, Where Do We Go From Here?, which highlights issues impacting our local communities.
