Annapolis, MD – On Thursday, August 13, 2020 at 10:00AM, Senate President Bill Ferguson, and Senator Paul Pinsky, Chair of the Senate Education, Health, & Environmental Affairs Committee will be hosting a roundtable with superintendents concerning the path to reopening for in-person instruction for the 2020-2021 academic year, and what metrics should guide decision making during this unprecedented time. Joining the Senators will be Baltimore City Schools Superintendent Dr. Sonja Brookins Santelises, Montgomery County Schools Superintendent Dr. Jack R. Smith, and Talbot County Schools Superintendent Dr. Kelly L. Griffith.
WHEN: Thursday, August 13, 2020 at 10:00AM
WHERE: The Roundtable will be live to the public HERE
