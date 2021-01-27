Annapolis, MD – On Monday, January 25 at 4:00PM, the newly formed Senate Vaccine Oversight Workgroup will hold its first hearing with Acting Health Secretary Schrader. Announced last week, the Senate Vaccine Oversight Workgroup will meet weekly throughout Session to track vaccine distribution in Maryland, before the Senate Executive Nominations committee makes a decision on Acting Secretary Schrader’s nomination.
WHEN: Monday, January 25, 2021 at 4:00PM
WHERE: The Hearing will be live to the public here
