The Small Business of the Year Award recognizes a Company that has been in business for at least five years and is an active member of the Rockville Chamber. Specific criteria include: demonstrates resiliency, flexibility, innovation and has a unique business and marketing strategy. The 2020 Small Business of the Year is awarded to Clark Concepts. M&T Bank is the proud sponsor of this award.
The Large Business of the Year is a company committed to the vitality and community in Rockville which has over 50 employees and over $5 million in revenue. Specific criterial include: A commitment to their employees and their customers. The company is committed to ethical business practices, and has invested time, energy and resources in the Rockville community. The 2020 Large Business of the Year is awarded to Adventist HealthCare, Shady Grove Medical Center. Angelini Pharma is the proud sponsor of this award.
The Entrepreneur of the Year Award recognizes a person who organizes and operates a business, taking on financial risk to do so, and identifies a need that no existing businesses address and determines a solution for that need. Additionally, although the term ‘entrepreneur’ is often associated with startups and small businesses, any founder of a successful household-named business began as an entrepreneur. Specific criteria include: Demonstrates year over year growth; innovation; resiliency, flexibility and a unique business and marketing strategy. The 2020 Entrepreneur of the Year is awarded to Dr. Josh Funk, Rehab 2 Perform. The Rockville Economic Development (REDI) and the Maryland Women Business Center (MWBC) is the proud sponsor of this award.
The Non-Profit of the Year recognizes outstanding practices among Rockville’s diverse non-profit organizations. The winner has demonstrated success in creating a lasting and beneficial impact for all Rockville residents and sets a strong example for other non-profits in the community. The winner of the 2020 Non-Profit of the Year is awarded to Main Street Connect. Intelligent Office is the proud sponsor of this award.
The Citizen of the Year award goes to a person within the Rockville community who shows exemplary service to the community and whose efforts stand out as above and beyond expectations. This person is someone who exemplifies the spirit of Rockville and has made Rockville a better place to live, work and play. The 2020 Citizen of the Year is awarded to Clark Kendall. John Marshall Bank is the proud sponsor of this award.
The Community Service Award is a special award this year. We want to recognize a company that has been particularly helpful and generous during our difficult COVID19 year. The winner of the 2020 Community Service Award is The Bean Bag Deli. Satisfaction Provisions is the proud sponsor of this award.
Please join the Rockville Chamber and iHeartRadio’s BIG100.3-Washington’s Classic Rock Station on December 3rd, from 5-6:30pm, via zoom, as we celebrate our 2020 Rockstar Award winners via a fun, virtual, interactive event!
Along with our celebration, we will have a classic rock trivia contest hosted by BIG100’s midday on-air personality, Lisa Berigan and lots of prizes; a Best Dressed rocker contest judged by Victoria Jones of DC Radio Company and the winner will receive an autographed electric guitar from the world famous Trans-Siberian Orchestra courtesy of iHeartRadio; and a chance to win the grand prize: two domestic round trip airline tickets, including 48 states, compliments of Omega World Travel. *Restrictions apply.
Tickets are only $20. Sign up under events on www.Rockvillechamber.org
Or visit: bit.ly/36mAfUi
