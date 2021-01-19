Register by 5 pm today to participate in the virtual town hall by going to this link: https://zoom.us/meeting/register/tJcocuysqzksH9SwGtSnEFlRQ8dr-bpFdNRx . You will then receive a Zoom link to join. Residents without internet access can call 240-777-7931 and leave a message to register.
The virtual town hall meeting will be televised on County Cable Montgomery on channels 30 (Fios), 1056 (RCN) and 996 (Xfinity). The meeting will be streamed on Facebook (MontgomeryCountyMdCouncil) and YouTube (MoCoCouncilMd). Residents also can listen to the virtual town hall meeting by calling 240-777-3333.
This is an updated Priority Group list for COVID-19 Vaccine:
Gov. Larry Hogan recently announced that the state will begin Phase 1B of vaccinations, which expands eligibility statewide to include adults age 75 and older, and other frontline essential workers.
Given our current allotment of vaccines, we do not have doses available to schedule appointments for individuals in Phase 1B, but the good news is that those eligible can pre-register HERE and receive a notification when a vaccine appointment is available. We need the State to distribute more vaccines to Montgomery County so we can begin vaccinating this high-risk group.
FOR ALL COVID-19 UPDATES VISIT THE COUNTY'S COVID-19 website.
