Citing renters  difficulty  paying rent due to Covid19 Attorney General Frosh asked Judge  Mary  Ellen Barbera  of  the Maryland Court of  appeals and Judge  John P. Morrisey of the  District Court of Maryland to halt evictions  and debt collections that were not a result of actions before March 27.

