Fourteen million dollars are allocated with each business eligible for $5.000 towards losses from March 16 2020 until 30 days after Montgomery County enters phase 3 .Currently Montgomery County is in phase 2.Go to Montgomerycountymd.gov/biz-resources/reopen/ for more information.
Because of Montgomery County Council Resolution 19-523 funds are available under Reopening Montgomery Grant Program
A must see presentation on the rich history of the Montgomery County Sentinel, all 164 years of it, at the January 25th Montgomery County Historical Society Conference.
- VIsit MoCoCovidTesting.org to schedule an appointment to get a covid Test
- Department of Homeland Security and Immigration and customs enforcement revoke international student visa requirement
- Attorney Genera Brian Frosh joins lawsuit by seventeen other states in lawsuit opposing visa restrictions on foreign students
- US District Court Judge Catherine Blake blocked Trump administration's effort to make it more difficult to get a federally funded abortion
- United in search for a covid 19 vaccine zoom symposium july 16 2020 12pm to 1pm on zoom
- Montgomery County School Board to hear mcps reopening plan on Tuesday
- Pitango Gelato in Bethesda Offers Delicious Healthy Alternative to Ice Cream
(BPT) - At a time when you may be craving comfort food more than ever, specialty cheeses make it easy to bring a little more indulgence — and …
