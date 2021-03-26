So many options. So little time!
BlackRock is excited to partner with the INSCAPE Chamber Orchestra for another fabulous evening of incredible music by extraordinary musicians. Celebrate Women's History Month with music by female composers from the comfort of home. This is an evening not to miss! Free performance with a suggested donation of $10 to support art access for all.
FRIDAY, MARCH 26 | 7:00 PM | VIRTUAL PERFORMANCE
Enjoy a meet and greet with the musicians and composer, Hilary Purrington, followed by the streamed performance featuring Evan Ross Solomon on clarinet, Rosanna Butterfield on cello, and Natalia Kazaryan on piano.
This is a difficult time and has been for the last year, as we all cope with COVID-19 and all of its implications on our community. As an arts organization, BlackRock was forced rethink our role in the community. Thanks to an incredible team and caring community we did just that. Through virtual platforms, BlackRock continued to offer exhibits, classes, and performances throughout the year.
And in the spaces where those activities were once held, we opened The Upcounty Consolidation Hub at BlackRock. Every week, our incredible team of Upcounty Hub staff and volunteers provide food and essentials to over 1,200 families in our community.
Join us for our virtual One Year Anniversary of The Upcounty Hub. The evening will be a celebration of community, collaboration, and partnerships, with special guest emcee Lauren DeMarco, Fox 5 DC.
Yes, the last year has brought with it significant challenges. But, as we learned, it also brought with it opportunities to grow and change. Most importantly, it gave us an opportunity to bring people and organizations together in the service of others during a crisis.
We thank you for your support, and we hope you can join us on Friday, April 23rd for this joyous event.
Grace Rivera-Oven
Founder, Upcounty Consolidation Hub and Member, BlackRock Center for the Arts Board of Trustees
Lynn Andreas Arndt
Chief Executive Officer
BlackRock Center for the Arts and
The Upcounty Consolidation Hub
An event hosted by Mike Muse, Political Commentator with special guests:
- Ryann Richardson, Former Miss Black America
- Charmion Kinder, Head of Global Public Relations for Global Citizen
- Joshua Dubois, Former Obama Administration Faith Advisor
- And more!
To become an event sponsor, please email Jason Green.
Bravissimo to the students of the ArtStream / BlackRock "Rising Stars" program on a successful--and moving--showcase! Each performance was special and the evening ended perfectly with an original script by Adrian performed by the class. A round of applause to all!
Congratulations to the 56 students that participated in BlackRock's Youth Art Month Exhibit! We hope you enjoyed the reception. In case you missed it, you can watch it on our Facebook page. We loved receiving, sharing, and celebrating your creativity and talents. Keep up the great work. Congrats again!
Please know that when you support BlackRock, you're giving to one of the area's most respected non-profits. But don't just take our word for it...
BlackRock Center for the Arts is a nonprofit cultural arts center in the heart of Germantown, Maryland. Our mission is to bring inspiring performing and visual arts experiences to diverse audiences in a welcoming and intimate setting, providing opportunities to explore, celebrate and engage in the arts.
Germantown Cultural Arts Center, Inc.,dba BlackRock Center for the Arts, is supported in-part by funding by:
BlackRock is grateful for the support of corporate sponsor, Rodgers Consulting.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.