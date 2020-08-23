The  Long Family settled in  Williamsport.Md in 1831. IN 2016 their  plans  for  Deliteful   Dairy  where   they make   milk butter  and  cheese  changed, Their  cows graze on rotating pastures producing  a  different  flavor than  large commercially produced  homogenized milk. Buy some and  taste the difference.

