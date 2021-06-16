In 2018, Brandice Heckert was hired as the principal of Winston Churchill High School. Now three years later, she is leaving the school to take on a different position.
While she has kept the specificity of the new job private, she has disclosed that she will be remaining within Montgomery County Public Schools.
She announced her resignation in a letter sent to staff members and the families of Churchill students on June 7th where she reflected on her time at the school and what she had helped to accomplish within that time period. She prided herself and her team on the sense of community they helped to further within the school as well as the platform that they gave students to find their voice and share their experiences.
The former Bethesda-Chevy Chase High School assistant principal will continue to serve as Churchill’s principal until the end of the 2020-2021school year which is June 18th. Principal Heckert’s new job begins on the first of July. Until the principal selection process for her predecessor begins, it has been relayed that La Faye Howard, one of Churchill’s assistant principals, will become the acting principal. The period of time necessary for the principal selection process is currently unknown.
While the school will certainly feel Principal Heckert’s absence, the Churchill community shares her excitement and wishes her the best at her new position. “I’ve been honored to have been the principal of Winston Churchill High School,”said Principal Heckert.
