City of Gaithersburg Reinstates Indoor Mask Requirement in City Facilities
Everyone over the Age of 2 Must Wear a Mask
Gaithersburg, MD (August 2, 2021) With levels of community transmission of COVID-19 increasing, and following guidance from the CDC, City Manager Tanisha Briley has reinstated the requirement for all visitors over the age of two and all staff members to wear masks and physical distance at all times while in City of Gaithersburg facilities, regardless of vaccination status. Unvaccinated individuals are strongly encouraged to wear masks outdoors as well if physical distancing cannot be maintained. The requirement takes effect as of August 2, 2021.
“The safety of our staff, residents and visitors is our paramount concern,” said Briley. “Masking has proven very effective in reducing the spread of COVID-19. We encourage everyone to get vaccinated, and we will continue to do our part to reduce transmission by requiring indoor masking and physical distancing until such time as it is safe to remove these restrictions.”
Walk-in services continue to be available at City Hall, the Activity Center at Bohrer Park, Public Works, and the Police Station. Appointments are recommended, but not required. Physical distancing is required in all spaces. Visitors may be asked to wait outside if areas become crowded. Note that hours and staffing may be limited as many employees continue to telework. Operations at other facilities vary. Status information can be found in the Phased Service Restoration Plan and on individual program and facility pages on the City’s website at www.gaithersburgmd.gov. Updates are also available on Facebook and Twitter @GburgMD.
