ROCKVILLE, Md., July 9, 2021—On Saturday, July 10 at 10 a.m., Councilmember Will Jawando will host his 100th Storytime by reading to young people at Rockville Memorial Library in the Rockville Town Center.
Parents and children are invited to join Councilmember Jawando’s Storytime in-person to listen to some great stories and enjoy some tasty treats and giveaways. The story readings will also be livestreamed on Councilmember Jawando’s Facebook and YouTube pages.
“In March 2020, I launched 'Virtual Storytime! With Councilmember Jawando' to help parents whose kids had fewer opportunities for early childhood education while schools and in-person services at the libraries were closed,” said Councilmember Will Jawando, who is the Lead for Libraries on the Council's Education and Culture Committee. “Nearly 16 months later, I'm proud to commemorate my 100th Storytime with an in-person event outside of the Rockville Library.
“I am so thankful to all of our special guest readers, including Olympians Katie Ledecky and Dominique Dawes, Actress and Singer Cynthia Erivo, Author Ibram Kendi, Congressman Jamie Raskin and my Council colleagues Nancy Navarro and Gabe Albornoz, among others. Thank you also to the hardworking Montgomery County Public Libraries staff. It has been a privilege to partner with you to support our young readers as they embark on a lifetime of learning!”
Councilmember Jawando’s Storytimes are being held in partnership with Montgomery County libraries and librarians are selecting the books for each reading. VisArts in Rockville is also a partner in the project.
Saturday's special event will take place outside in front of the Rockville Library. Parking is available at the Rockville Town Center Garages and there are also nearby parking meters available. The closest Metro stop is the Rockville station on the Red Line.
