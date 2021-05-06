On May 4, 2021 County Executive Elrich tweeted a photo from the AAPI Heritage Month Kick Off Event. Since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic the County has been subject to various Orders issued at both the State and County levels. The photo is a direct disregard to such orders, orders that citizens of this county are expected to follow and in which disobeying can result in civil penalties
In the photo, County Executive Elrich stands unmasked and clearly not 6 feet away from other individuals. This is in violation of County Resolution #19-814 and State Executive Order 21-03-09-01.
The County Executive, even being bold enough to copy the Montgomery County Chief of Police, indicated that not only does the Order not apply to him, but that he does not fear the enforcement arm of the County government penalizing him. Such action does several things:
1. It undermines all pandemic responses the County is taking to stop the spread of COVID-19, including recent efforts to increase vaccination percentage rates;
2. it sends a message that elected officials are above the very citizens that elected them, weakening the integrity of our democratic system; and
3. it discredits the basis upon which current Orders are founded and enforced.
I find it the responsibility of the County Council, not only to the people of this County, but to the overall effort in battling COVID-19, to go on the record condemning this behavior and requesting a public explanation and apology from County Executive Elrich.
