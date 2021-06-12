Daycare Worker Claims $40,000 VaxCash Prize

27-year-old Marnobia Alegria Juarez was the $40,000 winner of the June 1st drawing as part of the VaxCash Promotion. The VaxCash Promotion was announced on May 20th by Gov. Hogan as a collaboration between the Maryland Lottery and the Maryland Department of Health to incentivize residents to get vaccinated for COVID-19. A total of $2 million will be awarded to winners every day until July 4th, where on the final day, one winner will receive $400,000.

