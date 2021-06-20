La Clarine Farm in the Sierra Foithills produced a Barbera Zinfandel blend.Before they grew grapes they made cheese.The winemaker originally was in the musical business in Europe. Wayvine Winery made a Carmine Rose with Dibruno.A portion of the proceeds go to research at Penn State on lanternflies which affects trees in Maryland as well.
Dibruno Brothers has Partnered with La Clarine Farm and Wayvine Winery To Make Wine
-
- Updated
- 0
A must see presentation on the rich history of the Montgomery County Sentinel, all 164 years of it, at the January 25th Montgomery County Historical Society Conference.
Latest News
- Dibruno Brothers has Partnered with La Clarine Farm and Wayvine Winery To Make Wine
- Tracking the Footprints of African Americans: Juneteenth Welcome Party and Voting Information
- Lettuce Entertain You Which Operates Mon Ami Gabi and Stella Barra and Summerhouse In Montgomery County Is Celebrating Its 50th anniversary
- Churchill Principal Resigns for New Position
- City of Gaithersburg Social Media Guide
- Gaithersburg Department of Parks, Recreation and Culture Launches YouTube Channel
- Daycare Worker Claims $40,000 VaxCash Prize in Silver Spring
- Occupational Safety and Health Administration Makes Rule To Protect Healthcare Workers
Most Popular
Articles
- Churchill Principal Resigns for New Position
- Daycare Worker Claims $40,000 VaxCash Prize in Silver Spring
- Butler’s Orchard still serving Montgomery county after seven decades
- New U.S. Space Warfighting Laboratory
- Puerto Rican Veterans and Statehood
- Let’s get serious about 100 percent renewable energy in Maryland
- CASA: President Biden Affirms ICE Detention with New DHS Budget
Images
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular images.
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.