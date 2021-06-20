La Clarine Farm in the Sierra Foithills  produced  a Barbera Zinfandel blend.Before they grew grapes  they made cheese.The winemaker  originally was in the musical business in Europe.                   Wayvine Winery made  a  Carmine Rose  with  Dibruno.A portion  of the proceeds go  to research at Penn State on lanternflies  which affects trees in Maryland as well.  

