Marvin Coble of blessed memory edited the Montgomery County Sentinel when the National Newspaper Association awarded us First Place for General Excellence in Editorial and later became first gay selectman in Provincetown Massachusetts.                         Hank Plante who was a managing  editor of the Montgomery County Sentinel  had his reporting featured in the film5B about the first AIDS ward in the nation.He was inducted into the LGBT Journalists Hall of Fame in 2010.

