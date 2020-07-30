Farmer Al started the farm in 1976. All the fruit in the ice cream sandwiches is grown on the farm and one person makes the ice cream over 2 days in the kitchen supervised by Farmer Al's wife. With Suburban Maryland having a long period of over 90 degrees I have been enjoying them and you will too. Featured on Oprah's O list in August 2019 you can check out their products at froghollow.com.
Images courtesy of Frog Hollow Farm
