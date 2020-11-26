Ted Bennett and Deborah Cahn have been planting grapes making wine and non alcoholic grape juice since the 1970s in Northern California's  Anderson Valley. First  they planted Gewurztraminer and Pinot Noir. Today their daughter  Sarah  operates PennyRoyal Farm with Erika Mckenzie Chapter. All the wine and cheese they make is from grapes grown and animals raised on the farm. Support sustainable agriculture and enjoy their delicious creations.

