Ted Bennett and Deborah Cahn have been planting grapes making wine and non alcoholic grape juice since the 1970s in Northern California's Anderson Valley. First they planted Gewurztraminer and Pinot Noir. Today their daughter Sarah operates PennyRoyal Farm with Erika Mckenzie Chapter. All the wine and cheese they make is from grapes grown and animals raised on the farm. Support sustainable agriculture and enjoy their delicious creations.
Navarro Vineyards and Pennyroyal Farms Are A Family Creation
A must see presentation on the rich history of the Montgomery County Sentinel, all 164 years of it, at the January 25th Montgomery County Historical Society Conference.
