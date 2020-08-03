Provided by Instrumenthead Live
Instrumenthead Live - August Performance Schedule:
8/6 - Music With Five Questions ft. Jen Hartswick, Jeff Coffin, Kris Myers (with special guests Robben Ford & Jay White)
8/7 - Daniel Donato - Album Release “A Young Man’s Country”
8/8 - Stolen Faces - Celebrating the Music of The Grateful Dead
8/9 - Lady Couch - Jerry Garcia Tribute
8/15 - The SloBeats (feat. Kenny Vaughan, Dave Roe, & Pete Abbott)
8/21 - Mimi Naja & Friends (feat. Royal Masat, Lindsay Lou, & Kyle Tuttle)
Official "Instrumenthead Live" teaser video:
Marcus King performing "Homesick" with Katie Pruitt:
Tickets are available for purchase on the website, www.instrumentheadlive.com, and each performance can be viewed by the purchaser for up to three months. You can also add Instrumenthead art, meet n greets via Zoom and merch to each event order.
The INSTRUMENTHEAD collection is a surrealist look into the soul of a musician, not through their eyes as with traditional portraiture, but through his/her instrument. It began in April 2000, through a candid moment in a photoshoot with the Derek Trucks Band, which sparked an unprecedented art project, bringing together more than 500 musicians from across the globe over the course of nearly two decades.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.