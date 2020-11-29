Rockville, MD (20850)

Today

Cloudy with occasional rain late. Low around 45F. Winds ESE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near a half an inch..

Tonight

Cloudy with occasional rain late. Low around 45F. Winds ESE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near a half an inch.