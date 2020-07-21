Tanisha Brilley has been appointed city manager.She comes to Gaithersburg from Cleveland Heights. Ohio, The Mayor and City Council has enacted an ordinance protecting residential renters from a rate increase prior to 151 days after the State of Emergency ends.
A must see presentation on the rich history of the Montgomery County Sentinel, all 164 years of it, at the January 25th Montgomery County Historical Society Conference.
- Ambassador Richard Schifter's Column
- Gaithersburg News
- Because of Montgomery County Council Resolution 19-523 funds are available under Reopening Montgomery Grant Program
- VIsit MoCoCovidTesting.org to schedule an appointment to get a covid Test
- Department of Homeland Security and Immigration and customs enforcement revoke international student visa requirement
- Attorney Genera Brian Frosh joins lawsuit by seventeen other states in lawsuit opposing visa restrictions on foreign students
- US District Court Judge Catherine Blake blocked Trump administration's effort to make it more difficult to get a federally funded abortion
- United in search for a covid 19 vaccine zoom symposium july 16 2020 12pm to 1pm on zoom
