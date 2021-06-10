When facing big challenges, we need to think just as big. As our region experiences the damaging effects of global warming, we should be pushing for more renewable energy initiatives, turning away from fossil fuels and toward truly renewable energy sources.
Some islands in the Chesapeake Bay have already been submerged due to sea level rise, and in Baltimore, the overall average temperature has increased by three degrees, contributing to heat-related deaths.
According to a new report by Environment America and Frontier Group, we as a country have more than enough capacity to meet our energy needs through wind, solar, and geothermal power. Used to their fullest potential, these systems would greatly reduce our carbon emissions, resulting in a cleaner and healthier environment for us all.
While Montgomery County has made great strides in renewable projects and general sustainability initiatives, there is still more we can do. Ambitious commitments supporting renewable energy at the local level can have major impacts. Both Tacoma Park and Salisbury already source their electricity from renewable sources. This is why I am calling on Maryland mayors, city governments, and college campuses to commit to 100 percent renewable energy. It’s time to set goals that will put us on the right track toward our clean energy future.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.