Mrs.. Boggs was the first woman elected to the House of Representatives from Louisiana after her husband's death. She helped to compose the Equal Credit Opportunity Act of 1974, which banned discrimination based on sex or marital status. She was the first woman to preside over a national political convention in 1976 for the Democratic Party. In 1997, President Bill Clinton appointed her U.S. Ambassador to the Holy See at the Vatican. Her daughters were Cokie Roberts, the journalist, and Barbara Boggs Sigmund, mayor of Princeton, New Jersey, who attended Stone Ridge School of the Sacred Heart in Bethesda.
Lindy Boggs and Daughters Cokie Roberts and Barbara Boggs Sigmund
