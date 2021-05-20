The pre-show airs at 9:30 a.m. with the commencement program beginning at 10 a.m.
Watch and Follow Live via MC Facebook or YouTube:
Follow us on social media at #MCGrad2021
Alternate viewing in Montgomery County:
Cable channel 10 (Comcast, RCN & Verizon)
Comcast channel 998 (HD)
RCN 1059
Visit the 2021 Montgomery College Commencement page:
https://www.montgomerycollege.edu/commencement
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.