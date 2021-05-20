The pre-show airs at 9:30 a.m. with the commencement program beginning at 10 a.m.

Watch and Follow Live via MC Facebook or YouTube: 

Facebook Livestream

YouTube Livestream

Follow us on social media at #MCGrad2021 

 

Alternate viewing in Montgomery County: 

Cable channel 10 (Comcast, RCN & Verizon)  

Comcast channel 998 (HD)

RCN 1059 

Visit the 2021 Montgomery College Commencement page:

https://www.montgomerycollege.edu/commencement 

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.