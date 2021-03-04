The Montgomery County Council met with Maryland health officials today to discuss vaccine equity following the approval of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.
The equity plan involves allocating more vaccines to at-risk populations across the county such as people of color, seniors and low-income residents who face obstacles including zero internet access and transportation barriers.
The plan also focuses on expanding preregistration efforts to ensure the rollout is not first-come-first serve.
“We want to get vaccines out to everybody,” said Dr. Raymond Crowel, The Director of the Montgomery County Department of Health and Human Services. He also said a team at DHHS is working across the county to schedule transportation for people who need help getting to registration sites.
County Health Officer and Chief of DHHS Public Health Services, Dr. Travis Gayles also stressed the importance of increasing preregistration across the county.
“For the millions watching at home, we need you to also preregister in the system particularly if you are over the age of 65 as well as if you’re part of those essential employee groups designated in groups 1B tier 2 and tier 3.”
The county is currently vaccinating all tiers of group 1A which includes healthcare providers and other professionals and the first tier of group 1B containing people age 75 and older.
As of March 1, 2021, 14.4% of Montgomery County residents have received the first shot of a COVID-19 vaccine compared to the statewide average of 13.5%. Only 7.1% were given the second dose as opposed to the statewide average of 7.5%.
“Our hope is that we would move next to include the remainder of 1B as well as individuals who are over the age of 65,” said Dr. Gayles.
The council meeting also addressed concerns about the Johnson & Johnson vaccine approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.
Montgomery County will receive an allotment of the new vaccines. “We anticipate we could get those today or tomorrow and we will be introducing those into our circulation to be used this week,” said Dr. Gayles.
In clinical trials, the global efficacy of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine was 66% against moderate to severe illness, 85% effective against severe disease and 100% effective at preventing death as well as hospitalizations,
No one who got the vaccine died from COVID-19,” said Dr. Gayles.
Unlike the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines, The Johnson & Johnson option uses viral vector technology.
“A common cold virus is genetically engineered so that it can infect cells to provide the information to produce an immune response, but it does not strengthen the body, it does not replicate there and you will not develop a secondary illness or a cold because that was introduced into your body,” Dr. Gayles explained.
In simple terms the vaccine inserts a copy of the virus into the cells allowing the body to build a defense mechanism against the COVID-19 virus if encountered in the future.
“It is a safe and viable option for individuals within our society to use.” Dr. Gayles reassured those listening.
Preregistration for the vaccine in Montgomery County is open to all residents who live or work in the county. Those interested can go online to the Montgomery County Government COVID-19 Information Portal.
https://www.montgomerycountymd.gov/covid19/vaccine/
