Montgomery County Council member Will Jawando proposed to double the funding for the Safe Routes to School program to improve walkways for children traveling to school.
The Montgomery County Safe Routes to School program is a local chapter of the nationwide organization that works to improve student’s health and make walking and biking to school safer and more accessible for students.
After receiving numerous concerns from parents about unsafe walkways, Jawando drafted his proposal which is part of the Vision Zero strategy to help eliminate traffic related injuries and fatalities. “I think in everyone’s mind this is part of that goal. Certainly our kids getting to school safely to and from is a big part of Vision Zero,” said Jawando.
The proposal includes a $200,000 increase to the Capital Improvements Program and a $150,000 increase to the operating budget for fiscal year 2022. The CIP is a section of the county budget allocated for all infrastructure projects including sidewalks.
As part of the proposal, Jawando wants to fund a planning study to build a sidewalk along Norwood Road, a route students take to get to James Hubert Blake High School. This has been an ongoing issue in the community for several years according to the principal of James Hubert Blake High School Robert Sinclair Jr.
“That road does not have the sidewalks or in some cases even the shoulder space for the kids to really walk safely,” said Sinclair.
The majority of the school’s students use public transportation along New Hampshire Avenue and walk the remaining way down Norwood Road with no protection from the oncoming traffic.
“It’s just a tragedy waiting to happen. If an accident happens along there, there will be a student at least seriously injured,” said Senior Legislative Aide to Council member Jawando Seamus McNamara.
The Norwood Road sidewalk planning study will cost $750,000, and the building process will take two to three years. The Montgomery County Department of Transportation will complete an analysis of the area in the first year. This is one of many safety evaluations that need to take place in the county.
The MCDOT annually conducts 10 to 15 safety route assessments for schools in the county. Currently there is a multi-year backlog that worsened during the pandemic. Out of the 208 schools in the county, MCDOT has over 100 schools left to assess which will take nearly 18 years.
The increased funding for Safe Routes to School will help cut that time in half and expedite the construction process of other projects according to Jawando. “We expect to have all of our students back in September and we want to make sure they are as safe as possible,” Jawando said.
The Montgomery County Council has not passed the proposal yet, but Jawando believes the council will review it within the next two weeks.
