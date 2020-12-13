SDTV (Social Distance TV---someday Student Directed TV) was started last year by a group of B-CC students for two reasons:
- They did not want communication and creativity to come to a halt during the pandemic
- They were concerned about the gap between schools with plenty of resources and schools without and how that gap was impacting everything from academics to printing newspapers to producing TV shows. Producing TV shows was one way these students thought they could help. So, they created a countywide high school TV show.
