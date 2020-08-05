The store  moved from Montrose Crossing also owned by Federal Realty .Anthropologie  took over the space formerly  occupied by  Barnes and  Noble at Bethesda Row.You can find  a  story about that permanently  closed location in our  archives.At Congressional Plaza  due  to covid   curbside  delivery is available and there is  a room where  browsed but  not  bought  books  can be left to be sanitized.

