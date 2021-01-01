“Unfortunately, President Trump is willing to trade the health and wellbeing of our national security for relics of the past.”
WASHINGTON – U.S. Senator Ben Cardin (D-Md.), a senior member of the Senate Committee on Foreign Relations and Ranking Member of the Senate Committee on Small Business and Entrepreneurship, today released the following statement on the Senate’s vote to override President Donald Trump’s veto of the National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA).
“I am disappointed in the president’s decision to veto a bill that would fully fund pay raises for our service members and their families. This bill provides the much-needed resources our military needs to be the strongest in the world. Unfortunately, President Trump is willing to trade the health and wellbeing of our national security for relics of the past. I will support a veto override.”
