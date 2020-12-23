After the initial nationwide shutdown due to COVID-19, one of the greatest concerns was how to get students back into the classrooms. Many schools have taken the risk to reopen and are able to use this time to test various ways that ensure their students receive a quality education while not compromising their safety during a pandemic that has no end in sight.
The most common implementations have been to initiate a school-wide mask mandate, place desks six-feet apart, and encourage social distancing. These changes have been evident in school districts in Texas, Florida, Iowa, and Arkansa which were most determined to reopen.
Schools have also tried to keep the number of students in each classroom small, but this is difficult depending on the size of each school and number of teachers available.
Some have also introduced the idea of half of the students attending class in-person while others attend the same class through the platform Zoom. Schools that have since implemented this have said that this way, all students can be engaged in learning while ensuring their personal safety. This introduces another idea of ‘hybrid schedules’ where students attend class in-person some days and then stay home and participate in virtual learning on others days. This allows time for the custodial staff at each school to disinfect the classrooms to further ensure safety and cleanliness.
There is an extreme amount of uncertainty when it comes to the coronavirus, let alone trying to receive an education in the midst of it. Each school district is figuring out what will work best for their students during this time, but nothing is permanent.
While these implementations may come and go, some may be breakthroughs for education and prove to be extremely beneficial for years to come regardless of the state of the virus.
