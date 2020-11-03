A message from your Tattler editors
With the election less than 24 hours away, all of the warnings and cautionary tales we previously brushed off as platitudes are suddenly becoming a lot more harrowing as each hour passes. In the special election edition of The Tattler, you’ll find painfully honest captures of high schoolers’ experiences living through one of the most important elections in American history. At times, it seems as if certain issues take precedence over others as a result of how much is going on in parallel.
In this edition of The Tattler, we made it a goal to give breathing room to each of the unique issues teens seem to be facing as a battery of chaos ensues.
Coverage on everything from the state of our school’s beloved weekly television show to how California is dealing with its brutal wildfire problem can be found within the pages of this newest edition. Even then, 32 pages simply isn’t enough to encapsulate all of what teens are feeling and thinking. That’s why you should be sure to check tattlerextra.org for more original articles, podcasts, and social media feeds. Also be sure to check out the lovely Social Distance TV (SDTV) which just premiered its first episode today on YouTube. SDTV Season 2 Episode 1
This edition’s back page is left blank for readers to add their opinion on the presidential election. In this space, create artwork or another piece of your choice that represents your feelings surrounding the election so far. Post a photo of your creation to your Instagram story and tag us! Enter for a chance to win a $20 giftcard. A winner will be chosen and announced on Friday 11/6. Be creative. So view the link below to see a digital version of The Tattler, and if you signed up for a physical copy, that should be with you shortly.
Tattler Election Special - Issuu
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.